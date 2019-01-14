41°
Student accused of threatening to bring gun to school, kill classmates

Monday, January 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities have arrested a student who is accused of sending threatening messages to his classmates.

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating multiple harassment complaints over the weekend. Authorities learned that several Thibodaux High School students had gotten threatening social media messages from a suspect identified as Cameron Boudreaux.

Boudreaux allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill multiple students. He was arrested Sunday morning and charged with cyberstalking.

