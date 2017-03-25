65°
Strong storms roll through Baton Rouge area

March 25, 2017 11:33 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A thunderstorm is rocking the Baton Rouge area, bringing with it lightning and hail.  These pictures of hail sent to us by 2 News Reporter Mark Armstrong.  Mark shot the video near downtown Baton Rouge just before 11 AM.

Some Saturday events are canceled because of the storms including the Cancer Services annual spring party for children and families affected by cancer.

The WBRZ 2 Weather team says the storms should be around for a bit longer before clearing out later this afternoon.

