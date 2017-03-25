Latest Weather Blog
Strong storms roll through Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - A thunderstorm is rocking the Baton Rouge area, bringing with it lightning and hail. These pictures of hail sent to us by 2 News Reporter Mark Armstrong. Mark shot the video near downtown Baton Rouge just before 11 AM.
Some Saturday events are canceled because of the storms including the Cancer Services annual spring party for children and families affected by cancer.
#Hail video taken off of Brightside Dr. in #BatonRouge... sent in via the @WBRZweather App. from Brad Lambert | #LaWX @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/ai89rNn2It— Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) March 25, 2017
The WBRZ 2 Weather team says the storms should be around for a bit longer before clearing out later this afternoon.
Hailing in Baton Rouge outside EBR main library. @WBRZ @JoshEachus @RG3wbrz pic.twitter.com/8cxjRCu7gJ— Cheryl J. Stroy (@cjs328) March 25, 2017
It's hailing along Highland in Baton Rouge! pic.twitter.com/ClINnZJZv8— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) March 25, 2017
