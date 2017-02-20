Strong storms cause minor injuries, damage in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A severe storm system spawned a possible tornado that has caused minor injuries and damaged more than 150 homes in the San Antonio area.



National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides says they've received reports that a possible tornado touched down in different parts of San Antonio, damaging more than 150 homes, late Sunday night and early Monday.



San Antonio Fire Department public information officer Joe Arrington tells San Antonio station KABB-TV that many structures were damaged but only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Weather Center