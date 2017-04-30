Strong storm pounds Louisiana

Baton Rouge awoke to pitch black skies, pounding rain with thunder and lightning Sunday morning. First responders were busy dealing with down power lines causing power outages in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes.

Street flooding along Essen Lane led to stalled cars that had to be pushed out of the water. Firefighters throughout East Baton Rouge Parish were busy responding to lightning strikes.

As the storm headed out of the area there were no reports of tornadoes. Although some wind gusts may have reached 30mph. WBRZ meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux thinks the worst of the storm has passed us by.

If you had thoughts of going to the New Orleans Jazz Festival today, the plan now is for it to start later this afternoon. And if you go, assume the fairgrounds will be muddy.