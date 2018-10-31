81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Strong early voting numbers in Louisiana ahead of election

1 hour 23 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 October 31, 2018 3:02 PM October 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - More than 307,000 Louisiana residents have voted in advance of next week's election, exceeding the state's early voting turnout for all but presidential election years.
  
State data shows 10 percent of Louisiana's nearly 3 million voters cast ballots in the weeklong early voting period that ended Tuesday, in races for secretary of state, six U.S. House seats and other positions.
  
The secretary of state's office predicts turnout will reach 30 to 35 percent on Election Day.
  
By comparison, 245,000 people voted early in the 2014 primary, which featured a contested U.S. Senate race and 235,000 people voted early in the 2015 gubernatorial primary.
  
The 2012 presidential election drew nearly 357,000 early voters in Louisiana, and the 2016 competition between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton saw 531,000 people casting ballots early.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days