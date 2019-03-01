Stroke survivor travel tips

BATON ROUGE- Summer is wrapping up and families are rushing to squeeze in their vacations before the kids head back to school. However, if you or someone in your family is a stroke survivor, there are a few things you should know before you hit the road.

It takes a while to recover from a stroke, and sometimes people try to get back into a regular routine before they're completely ready.

Here are some guidelines stroke survivors should follow when traveling.

1. Take stretching breaks on long drives and use a wheelchair when traveling through airports.

2. Don't forget the medicine! Always have your medication, physician contact information and medical alert bracelet if you wear one. Give your travel companion an abbreviated medical history and a list of your medications to carry in cases of emergency.

3. Know where the nearest stroke center is. This can give everyone in your party peace of mind.

4. Before arriving at your destination, make sure you've let the airline and hotels you're staying at know you require accessible seating and rooms.

5. Relax and enjoy your trip!

For more stroke survivor travel tips check out the video with Dr. Joseph Acosta, a neurologist at Our Lady of the Lake.