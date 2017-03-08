Strippers win latest round in challenge of minimum age law

NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge in New Orleans has again blocked enforcement of a Louisiana law aimed at establishing a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers.



U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said in Wednesday's 41-page ruling that three dancers who challenged the new law will likely win their case at trial after making a strong case that it is unconstitutional.



Barbier had temporarily blocked enforcement soon after the women filed suit last fall. Wednesday's preliminary injunction is stronger, guaranteeing that the law won't be enforced before the case goes to trial.



Barbier said the three women - who were 18, 19 and 20 when the suit was filed - will likely win on the grounds that the law is unconstitutionally vague and overly broad.