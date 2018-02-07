String of burglaries hits New Roads neighborhood

NEW ROADS - A string of burglaries has hit a small neighborhood in Pointe Coupee Parish. In the past month, multiple houses in a subdivision have been broken into and thousands of dollars worth of items were taken.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the investigation. For residents, they hope this news means change is coming to their neighborhood in the city of New Roads.

“We don't feel safe, not with all this stealing going on,” said Erlene Collins.

For 15 years, Collins has lived off of Delta Place Road in New Roads. It’s a place she once enjoyed. That is until $4,000 worth of items, like a generator, were taken from her home eight months ago.

“You work all your life for stuff and all of a sudden they come and steal it, and that angers you,” said Collins.

This isn't the first break-in for this area. In the last month, four houses have been burglarized.

“Mostly what they're taking is televisions, jewelry and weapons,” said Sheriff Bud Torres with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. “No assault weapons, but pistols, shotguns.”

The Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Jaleel Leonard for one of the crimes. But they believe he's responsible for at least two more.

“We have not gotten the forensics back on that to charge him with those,” said Sheriff Torres. “If they can go into a neighborhood and they're successful, they usually come back until they're stopped or confronted by someone in the area."

Collins hopes the recent arrest will put an end to her and her neighbors losing their possessions.

“We're older people who live here, that's a shame,” she said.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for the fourth burglary. They're offering a reward for information leading to an arrest or the stolen items. If you have information, contact Criminal Investigations at (225) 638-5445 or Communications at (225) 694-3737.