Stretch of I-10 damaged after fiery crash but safe for drivers, DOTD says

PORT ALLEN – Road crews spent some of Thursday morning cleaning and removing debris that remained from a deadly, fiery wreck on I-10 hours earlier.

Six people were injured and a 26-year-old was killed in a collision involving two 18-wheelers and three passenger vehicles Wednesday evening. The crash was caused by the driver of one semi who rear-ended the other vehicles. The wreck was on I-10 East near La. 415.

The interstate was closed between the Basin Bridge and Baton Rouge for hours Wednesday night. Lanes also closed Thursday morning for remaining cleanup.

Despite the intense fire, state road inspectors determined the road was safe for travelers.

"There was some damage," Rodney Mallet of DOTD said. "It is safe to drive and may seem a little rough in that area. We are going to repair it as soon as we can, and when there will be as little impact to traffic as possible."

Drivers will notice a burned patch of highway near the La. 415 exit on I-10 East until permanent repairs are made.

BREAKING: BOTH I-10 eastbound lanes are now open — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) April 20, 2017