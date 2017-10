Street flooding shuts down Pride-Baywood Road

CLINTON - Authorities say street flooding has shut down a portion of Pride-Baywood Road Monday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Pride-Baywood is closed near Riley Road due to elevated water levels. Monday's road closure is the latest in a series of shut-downs that have plagued the area in the wake of Sunday's heavy rainfall.

The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

