Stray bullet from fight travels through window killing Ky. boy

Image: WHAS 11

LOUISVILLE - Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during a fight outdoors traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.



Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley says the boy wasn't targeted. McKinley said it appears a fight broke out among a group of people in a yard near the boy's home and someone pulled a gun and began firing.



On Monday, she urged anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects in Sunday night's shooting.



McKinley says the boy's mother and grandmother, who were at the home with him, started CPR and called 911. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

