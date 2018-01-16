41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Strawberry farmers try to save crop amidst freezing temperatures

1 hour 46 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 11:24 PM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Farmer Eric Morrow is hoping for the best as temperatures drop below freezing in the coming nights.

"The plants will make it but the fruit may not if temperatures go down to 19 degrees as predicted," said Morrow.

If the crop is lost, prices for Louisiana strawberries could increase. However, Morrow says this is only the early batch and much more are on the way as the season enters its peak in spring. 

"This is January weather and this is what happens when you try to have early strawberries," he said.

Morrow will keep the plants covered with specially made cloth and hope temperatures don't stay below freezing for too long.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days