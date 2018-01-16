Strawberry farmers try to save crop amidst freezing temperatures

PONCHATOULA - Farmer Eric Morrow is hoping for the best as temperatures drop below freezing in the coming nights.

"The plants will make it but the fruit may not if temperatures go down to 19 degrees as predicted," said Morrow.

If the crop is lost, prices for Louisiana strawberries could increase. However, Morrow says this is only the early batch and much more are on the way as the season enters its peak in spring.

"This is January weather and this is what happens when you try to have early strawberries," he said.

Morrow will keep the plants covered with specially made cloth and hope temperatures don't stay below freezing for too long.