65°
Latest Weather Blog
'Stranger Things' season 2 set to hit Netflix on Halloween
LOS ANGELES - Netflix has used the Super Bowl to announce the return of "Stranger Things."
Last summer's 1980s-set science-fiction hit for the streaming service will return for a second season on Halloween later this year.
Netflix previewed the season in a trailer that debuted during Sunday night's Super Bowl. It opened with what looked like an eighties-era TV commercial before showing a montage of scenes from season two.
"Stranger Things" earned high praise from critics for its first season and received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series. Winona Ryder was also nominated for a Globe for her turn as Joyce Byers.
#WorldUpsideDown pic.twitter.com/znwe9YAezp— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 6, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Edwards to unveil budget cut plan for upcoming special session
-
Impairment suspected in crash that killed two I-10 West
-
Denham Springs Elementary reopens after being shutdown by flooding
-
Car plows through bedroom wall, couple just feet away
-
Huge turnout at tax-help event leaves many flood victims empty-handed