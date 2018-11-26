49°
Latest Weather Blog
Stranger returns lost wallet and adds extra cash
BRANDON, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has his lost wallet back with some extra cash thanks to a stranger.
Hunter Shamatt thought he'd never seen the wallet again when he lost it on a flight to Las Vegas for his sister's wedding. Inside was $60 cash and a check for about $40. Shamatt tells KSFY-TV he received a package a few days later along with the wallet and a letter.
The stranger wrote he found the wallet wedged between a seat and a wall on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska, to Denver. He added $40 so Shamatt would have "an even $100" to celebrate the wallet's return. The stranger only signed the letter with initials.
Shamatt's was able to thank the man after tracking down his return address in Omaha.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scores of kids, parents line up for Knock Knock Children's Museum's first...
-
Fans still reeling from LSU's dramatic regular season finisher
-
Video catches end of post-game scuffle at Texas A&M
-
Few head to the polls for early voting ahead of upcoming election
-
Baton Rouge Ballet sees change of venue after 27 years