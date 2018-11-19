Stranded camel entertains motorists along snowy roadway

Photo: Philly Voice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The surprisingly powerful winter storm that swept across Pennsylvania brought some surprising sights with it, including a camel stranded along a snowy roadway.

Motorists traveling about 40 miles north of Philadelphia started tweeting about the camel and posted videos on social media.

An organization called Jewish Philly says it was their camel named Einstein. He was on his way to the group’s event at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center when the vehicle he was traveling in got stuck.

This is our camel! His name is Einstein and he’s on his way to our Main Event at the Kimmel Center in Philly tonight. We have treats and a blanket waiting. https://t.co/HAz7S3DFPz — JewishPhilly (@JFedinPhilly) November 15, 2018

Jewish Philly later tweeted Einstein’s handler decided it was best for the camel to head home after his snow adventures, so he returned to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo.