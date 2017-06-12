Strain discusses infrastructure concerns in meeting with president, vice president

WASHINGTON, D.C. - State agriculture chief Mike Strain stressed the need for more attention on old infrastructure in a recent meeting with the president and vice president.

Strain was part of a meeting with White House officials last week. Details of the visit were released Monday.

Strain discussed the need for increased spending on highways, railroads and even waterways. He asked that federal regulators consider allowing state and local governments to develop projects more freely – without hindrance from Washington.

“Our inland waterways and ports are an essential lifeline which move eighty-five percent of grains destined for the global marketplace. We must work cooperatively to improve our dilapidated waterways system which is failing our food producers. Congress must prioritize funding for these critical infrastructure projects,” Strain said in a prepared statement on his meeting with federal authorities.

“We discussed infrastructure challenges and what it means to the rural community. While we are an economic super power, our infrastructure must keep up. Improving infrastructure improves commerce, the economy and it moves America forward,” Strain said.

Strain and White House officials also discussed the need for inter-connectivity in rural America so everyone has better access to technology.

The event, part of the White House Infrastructure Week, was an opportunity for state and federal leaders to lay the groundwork for cooperatively improving the nation’s infrastructure. Strain attended with numerous cabinet secretaries, governors, mayors, and other state, local, and tribal leaders.

