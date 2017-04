STPSO: Toddler struck by vehicle in Slidell

Photo: Google Maps

SLIDELL - Deputies are investigating an incident in which a small child was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the toddle was struck on E. Forest Blvd. at Whisperwood Blvd.

Few details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.