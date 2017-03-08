STPSO seeking suspect in Covington stabbing

COVINGTON - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's detectives are searching for one suspect after he allegedly stabbed a man following an argument Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the stabbing at the victim's home on Narrow Road around 2:30 p.m. During the investigation, witnesses told deputies 51-year-old Marc Ingram Sr. had left the scene after stabbing the victim.

The altercation occurred when the victim exited his home to find Ingram and Ingram’s girlfriend in his yard repairing the girlfriend’s broken vehicle. The victim asked Ingram to leave, but he refused and a scuffle ensued.

At some point during the altercation Ingram stabbed the victim and left in a black 2000 GMC Denali with Louisiana license plate number KIC 818. The Denali has a broken rear left window.

He was reported to be at a local hospital with unknown injuries but left before deputies arrived. He is believed to be on the Southshore.

Ingram is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.