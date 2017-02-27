STPSO seeking suspect in Abita Springs robbery

ABITA SPRINGS - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in the Friday robbery of a Dollar General store.

According to STPSO, the man walked around the store on LA Highway 59 for about 20 minutes before approaching the counter around 3:30 p.m. He then told the cashier he had a weapon under his shirt and demanded the cashier give him money.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before driving off in a gold Nissan Altima. The car appeared to have a red or dark-colored hood.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6-foot tall with a slender build. He was wearing dark blue running pants with a white stripe on the side, a black sweatshirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man or this vehicle or has information about this crime, is asked to call 985-726-7839.