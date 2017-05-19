STPSO recovers drowning victim at Slidell marina

77°
May 19, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a person who drowned while swimming at a boat launch.

STPSO deputies say their Special Operations division began searching for a subject who went swimming around 3:30 p.m. The body of the victim was recovered around 5:45 p.m.

A witness told deputies the person went under the water and never came back up.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner will take the body and will release the subject's identity once the family is notified.

