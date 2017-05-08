STPSO: man tries to run over 8-year-old, rams deputy in chase

COVINGTON – A Covington man faces a slew of charges after deputies say he tried to run over his girlfriend's 8-year-old son, then rammed a deputy's vehicle on I-12 last week.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the mother was playing with the boy outside when Shawn Porrovechio exited the home. Investigators say he exchanged words with the boy then threw a baseball at the child, narrowly missing his head. When the mother confronted Porrovechio, deputies say he threw a second baseball at her, striking her.

When the mother asked Porrovechio to leave, deputies say he got into his pickup truck and accelerated into the yard where the boy was standing. The child escaped the path of the vehicle and Porrovechio fled the scene.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 21 and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Porrovechio refused to stop and entered I-12 with deputies in pursuit. The chase ended west of the Highway 1077 exit when Porrovechio rammed his truck into a deputy's vehicle.

The deputy and Porrovechio were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Porrovechio was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Deputies note that Porrovechio was booked as a fugitive out of Jefferson Parish, where he was wanted for two traffic attachments and one attachment for failure to pay child support.