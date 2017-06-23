STPSO investigating fatal stabbing in Abita Springs, person of interest identified

ST. TAMMANY – Deputies of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Abita Springs area on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Highway 36. According to the sheriff’s office, two Hispanic men got into an argument at a trailer park and then one of the men fatally stabbed the other.

Investigators have identified the victim as 20-year-old Javier Ortiz Flores.



The person is interest deputies are searching for is a man known as "Veto." He is a Honduran national and is described as being in his mid to late 50’s, 5’6’’ in height, medium build with a dark complexion. He has shoulder length salt/pepper color hair and mustache.

The sheriff’s office says he is believed to be in the Covington/ Abita Springs area. He does not have a vehicle and will more than likely be walking or on a bicycle.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Veto is asked to call 911 or the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.