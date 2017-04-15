69°
STPSO investigating domestic-related homicide in Folsom

1 hour 45 minutes 10 seconds ago April 15, 2017 Apr 15, 2017 Saturday, April 15 2017 April 15, 2017 8:49 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
PHOTO: STPSO

FOLSOM - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic-related homicide after a woman reportedly shot her fiance.

The sheriff's office responded to a reported shooting in Folsom around 10 p.m. Friday. According to deputies, the couple was reportedly fighting when the woman fatally shot the man.

No charges have been filed at this time. All involved parties are cooperating with authorities.

The sheriff's office said it will release more details Monday.

