STPSO investigating domestic-related homicide in Folsom

PHOTO: STPSO

FOLSOM - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic-related homicide after a woman reportedly shot her fiance.

The sheriff's office responded to a reported shooting in Folsom around 10 p.m. Friday. According to deputies, the couple was reportedly fighting when the woman fatally shot the man.

No charges have been filed at this time. All involved parties are cooperating with authorities.

The sheriff's office said it will release more details Monday.