STPSO detectives stop burglary spree

SLIDELL - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's detectives arrested a man responsible for a string of burglaries that have plagued the Slidell area since late November.

Steven Barrios, 27, is accused of burglarizing over 20 storage units and three businesses on Highway 190E. Barrios stole over $25,000 worth of property and caused thousands of dollars in property damage. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, he stole 4-wheelers, power tools, vehicle parts, engines, and electronics and traded the stolen items for cash.

Detectives arrested Barrios at his grandmother's home in early January. They also executed search warrants and recovered over $16,000 worth of stolen property.

Authorities booked Barrios into St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary, misdemeanor theft, felony theft, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal damage, and felony criminal damage.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.