Stove malfunction causes smoke at Tigerland market

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were called to a possible fire at a market in Tigerland Monday morning.

The call came in at 6:02 a.m. for smoke at the Akasha Market on Bob Pettit Boulevard. Authorities say the stove had a malfunction that heated some grease and caused a lot of smoke.

The gas was shut off until the problem was fixed.