Stormy Morning, but Drying Through the Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The cold front is still lingering across the area this morning, allowing for some isolated storms that will slowly push toward the southeast as we move into the late morning. Temperatures will be slow to warm through the 50s this morning, as highs only reach near 61°. Winds will stay out of the north between 5 and 10 mph, keeping cooler temperatures in the forecast tonight, with lows dropping around 45°.

Up Next: Showers will linger along the coast early Saturday, then drier conditions will stay the course through the remainder of the weekend and into the workweek. Temperatures will bottom-out on Saturday and Saturday night, as highs will only reach 60° and lows will drop to 41° into Sunday morning. Temperatures will slowly warm into the workweek, eventually reaching into the low 70s by Thursday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The frontal system that approached yesterday has stalled and flattened over the area this morning, allowing for the development of storms. These storms will be rather isolated and brief, so give yourself an extra 10 minutes this morning since roadways will be wet. As the morning progresses, the moisture will push more to the southeast and along the coast through the afternoon hours. Showers should rebound after 6 PM, and push inland a bit through the evening and overnight period. Most of the rainfall will stay along the coast, but a spotty drizzle will be possible just south of the Baton Rouge area until 6 AM on Saturday. High pressure finally breaks through and pushes the front into the Gulf, drying out and cooling us off into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm, as an upper level ridge shifts east into the southeastern US during the latter half of the workweek.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.