Stormy morning, but a drier afternoon

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH** continues until noon today. Expect widespread showers with some heavy rain this morning.

By the afternoon, the rain will let up and we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies, with perhaps a peak or two of sunshine. Temperatures are mild today, reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. We'll be cooler tonight, but not terribly cold with lows near 50.

This rain is from a system pushing across the area, including a cold front. This front isn't very potent as far as temperatures are concerned, but it does introduce some drier air to knock down the humidity a bit, and our overnight temperatures will still remain a little cool as a result. Expect to stay fairly mild this week until we reach the weekend when freezing conditions are possible again.

Overall, the rest of the week seems mild and dry, with perhaps a few sprinkles Wednesday, don't expect another day like today for a little white.

~RG3