Stormy Daniels renews push for Trump's answers under oath

WASHINGTON (AP) - A porn actress who says she had an affair with Donald Trump has renewed an effort to get the president to answer her attorney's questions under oath.

An attorney for Stormy Daniels filed the motion in federal court in Los Angeles Sunday. Michael Avenatti is seeking a jury trial and wants sworn testimony from Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen about a $130,000 payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by Cohen. The White House has consistently said Trump denies the affair.