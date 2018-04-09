56°
Latest Weather Blog
Stormy Daniels renews push for Trump's answers under oath
WASHINGTON (AP) - A porn actress who says she had an affair with Donald Trump has renewed an effort to get the president to answer her attorney's questions under oath.
An attorney for Stormy Daniels filed the motion in federal court in Los Angeles Sunday. Michael Avenatti is seeking a jury trial and wants sworn testimony from Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen about a $130,000 payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.
Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by Cohen. The White House has consistently said Trump denies the affair.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Public meeting on Monday to address Central's drainage problem
-
Public meeting on Monday will address Central's drainage problem
-
Church that flooded in August 2016 honors hardware store employee
-
Expungement clinic helping many people clear their criminal record
-
Lawmakers continue fight against hazing with new proposed bill
Sports Video
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day