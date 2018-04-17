78°
Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who threatened her

1 hour 58 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 11:25 AM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

WASHINGTON (AP)- The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump has released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about the relationship.

Stormy Daniels unveiled the picture on ABC's "The View" Tuesday.

She says she was threatened to keep quiet about her tryst with Trump by an unidentified man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she didn't report the alleged threat at the time because she was scared.

Her attorney says they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification. Daniels says she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

