Stormy Daniels protests law raising age for exotic dancers

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A porn actress who claimed to have had an affair with President Donald Trump has joined other women to voice opposition to a 2016 law that raises the age requirement for exotic dancers in Louisiana strip clubs from 18 to 21.



The Advocate reports Stormy Daniels returned to her hometown of Baton Rouge and joined dozens of other women at the State Capitol to protest the law that they consider sexist Sunday.



The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that Louisiana can enforce the new age requirement, reversing an earlier ruling that deemed it unenforceable in response to a lawsuit filed by three young women who said the law unconstitutionally squelched their First Amendment rights to freedom of expression.

