Latest Weather Blog
Stormy Daniels charged under seldom-used law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club under a 2007 law introduced by a conservative religious group that some say has seldom been enforced.
Charging documents say Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in a Wednesday performance for touching a patron in "sexually oriented" business in violation of the law known as the Community Defense Act. The charges relate to the law prohibiting dancers from touching customers and customers touching dancers - excluding immediate family members.
The Columbus Dispatch reported last year that the law is seldom enforced. Daniels was charged with three misdemeanor counts under that law. A spokeswoman for Columbus' city attorney says the maximum penalty for conviction under one count is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
