Storms, tornadoes damage dozens of homes in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - At least three tornadoes have hit parts of San Antonio and its suburbs, damaging dozens of homes but causing no major injuries.



A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado struck a residential area about 5 miles north of downtown around midnight Sunday.



San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says 43 homes were damaged in the area, including three that collapsed, along with eight apartment buildings. He says five minor injuries were reported.



Another tornado was confirmed in northeastern San Antonio. Woodward says more than 100 structures citywide were damaged.



The weather service confirmed a third, weaker tornado about 10 miles northeast of downtown in Bexar County. County spokeswoman Monica Ramos says 30 to 40 homes were damaged in two adjoining subdivisions in the area.

