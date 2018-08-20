Storms Staying Into the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered storms have continued to transition to more isolated showers this evening, with drier conditions by 8 PM. Temperatures will be slow to cool into the mid-70s overnight, as dewpoints hover into the low to mid- 70s. This will allow for a muggy night ahead, as mostly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight period. Winds will stay light and out of the south, but increase to between 5 and 10 mph as we head into Monday. The weather pattern will continue, as morning coastal showers will move inland and scatter through the late morning and afternoon hours. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible with these storms, as well as gusty winds. Peak hours for these storms will be between 1 PM and 6 PM, with a high chance of experiencing rainfall on your afternoon commute home. Temperatures will be warming into the 80s by 8 AM and 90s around lunchtime, but highs will only reach around 91° as cooling storms flare up early in the afternoon.

Up Next: This wet pattern will continue through Tuesday, as a front continues to slowly approach and move into Louisiana and Arkansas. This front will keep bringing gulf moisture onshore, and creating ample uplift in the atmosphere for developing afternoon storms. Drier conditions are in the forecast later in the week, after the cold front breaks into the Gulf late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This will also help to decrease dew points into the upper 60s through Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure continues to infiltrate into the Gulf, as a frontal system nears from the west. This front is currently in Texas, and will be slow to approach the Louisiana border over the next 24 to 36 hours. It will inevitably break through on Tuesday, with a weaker, dry front that will follow early Wednesday. The first front will bring with it the last widespread storms that we should see for much of the week. The second front will bring sinking air and lower dewpoints along the Gulf Coast. These conditions will linger Wednesday and Thursday, but will start to give way to a more summertime moisture regime as we approach the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms will return for the weekend, as the high retreats to the northeast and into the Carolinas.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

