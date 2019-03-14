Storms Poised to Develop this Afternoon

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: An approaching cold front will increase shower chances during the morning hours, with isolated storms developing after 1 PM. Temperatures will warm quickly, breaking into the 80s by noon as highs reach near 83°. Winds will also stay elevated out of the south between 10 and 15 mph through the day. Spotty showers will linger overnight and into Friday, with much cooler conditions moving in. Lows will drop near 54° into Friday morning, as this cooler air will linger through the weekend.

Up Next: Showers will linger into Friday, as the system stalls just to our southeast. Temperatures will stay well below average over the weekend as drier conditions move in. They will be staying in the area into the workweek, as temperatures slowly increase to near average on Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A strong frontal system is approaching the area, and will push into Pointe Coupee Parish around 10 AM and breaking into the Capital City by noon. The strength of this system will begin to degrade as it moves across Alexandria, allowing for isolated storms to develop after noon until 6 PM. Scattered showers will linger, as this front will flatten overnight tonight, keeping rain in the forecast through the day on Friday. The majority of rainfall will stay south of Baton Rouge, and should be confined along the coast. There is still a potential for some light showers to be in the area early Saturday, but models are suggesting the frontal boundary should be just offshore, keeping rain chances low along the I-10 corridor. Temperatures will freefall, as highs will stay about 10 degrees below average and in the low 60s starting Friday and extend through the weekend. High pressure keeps conditions dry through the weekend and into the workweek, as temperatures slowly warm into the mid-60s on Sunday and into the upper 60s on Tuesday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

