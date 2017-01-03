Storms moving across South claim 5th life

56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Storms moving across the South have claimed a fifth life, this one in the flooded Florida Panhandle.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 70-year-old William Patrick Corley's body was found Monday afternoon following flooding near the Shoal River in Mossy Head.

Authorities said Corley's car was partially submerged and his body was floating face-down nearby.

The sheriff's office said Corley's death remained under investigation, but no foul play was suspected.

The sheriff's office urged residents to monitor flood warnings and try to ensure that "loved ones in these areas are safe when leaving their homes."

Four people were killed Monday evening in southern Alabama when a tree fell on their mobile home.

