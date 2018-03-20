66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storms damage houses, down trees in Alabama

3 hours 50 minutes ago Monday, March 19 2018 Mar 19, 2018 March 19, 2018 9:35 PM March 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WKRG
ATLANTA - Severe storms have damaged buildings and downed trees in a northern Alabama county.
  
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Twitter of houses without roofs and destroyed garages in Ardmore, Alabama, on Monday evening.
  
The office also tweeted that downed trees and power lines were blocking roads in the county along the Tennessee border.
  
The National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, issued a severe weather statement at 6:41 p.m. that a confirmed tornado was over Ardmore and moving east.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days