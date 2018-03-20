66°
Latest Weather Blog
Storms damage houses, down trees in Alabama
ATLANTA - Severe storms have damaged buildings and downed trees in a northern Alabama county.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Twitter of houses without roofs and destroyed garages in Ardmore, Alabama, on Monday evening.
The office also tweeted that downed trees and power lines were blocking roads in the county along the Tennessee border.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, issued a severe weather statement at 6:41 p.m. that a confirmed tornado was over Ardmore and moving east.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus...
-
Livingston Fire Dept.'s struggle with lack of funding continues
-
Crawfish could be in short supply for businesses relying on Atchafalaya Basin
-
Brusly looking for missing traffic ticket money
-
High School located in 'Food Desert' gets a garden on campus