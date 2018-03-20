Storms damage houses, down trees in Alabama

Image: WKRG

ATLANTA - Severe storms have damaged buildings and downed trees in a northern Alabama county.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Twitter of houses without roofs and destroyed garages in Ardmore, Alabama, on Monday evening.

The office also tweeted that downed trees and power lines were blocking roads in the county along the Tennessee border.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, issued a severe weather statement at 6:41 p.m. that a confirmed tornado was over Ardmore and moving east.