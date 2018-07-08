Storms continue to rain down into Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Storms will begin to taper and slow as we proceed through the evening hours, eventually drying out by 10 PM. Mostly cloudy skies will stay overhead, keeping temperatures cool tonight and dropping to around 69° for the overnight low. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into Sunday, leading to more scattered showers and storms ramping up in the late morning hours. Scattered showers and storms will continue through much of the day, extending into the evening hours. Pockets of heavy rainfall will allow for minor flooding and ponding on roadways for flood prone areas, as we are expecting .25-.50” of rainfall across the area. High temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 80s, as showers and cloud cover will impede warming temperatures late in the morning.

Up Next: High pressure west across the Gulf Coast to bring slightly drier air across Southern Mississippi and Louisiana, but not dry enough to inhibit afternoon isolated pop-up showers on Monday and Tuesday. This will allow high temperatures to return to near average in the low 90s.

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Beryl is located 550 miles East-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west-northwest at 17 mph, and has sustained winds of 50 mph. She is expected to lose strength slowly as she approaches Guadeloupe, and will continue to degrade as she moves west into the Caribbean. She will likely drop to a tropical depression just south of Puerto Rico on Monday, as her sustained winds should drop to 35 mph.

Tropical Depression #3 is currently located 160 south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with sustained winds of 35 mph. It is not moving much, and that will continue over the next 24 hours. It is expected to upgrade late Saturday or early Sunday to Tropical Storm Chris, and likely will intensify to hurricane status on Tuesday. Chris should stay offshore and travel east-northeast and further into the Atlantic, only enhancing rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard.

THE EXPLANATION:

A stationary front has draped across the area from the north, allowing for significant uplift as moisture keeps pumping onshore. The high pressure that is pulling gulf moisture north to supply showers and storms this weekend, will be moving west along the Gulf coast to dry things out a bit as we head into the workweek. Light southerly winds will still supply enough moisture for isolated, afternoon showers to develop Monday and Tuesday. The high will eventually break down midweek, allowing for another trough to bring scattered showers back into the picture on Wednesday and stick around through the end of the week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

