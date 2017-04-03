Storm worn state getting a break, will it last?

More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and Livingston Parishes along with Southwest Mississippi. Runoff is going to cause area rivers to rise. As of 6:30am Monday, many were forecast to crest near flood stage. Only the Comite at Joor Road is expected to go about a foot above later today, and this is very common. Some levels could be adjusted slightly as morning rainfall is tallied for the next river outlook. Follow the latest river forecasts with this interactive map.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will end from west to east through the morning hours. By lunch, skies will begin to reveal a lot of sunshine. That being said, it is “find a rainbow day,” so once the rain ends, see if you can snap a photo and send it our way to start the week with some positive vibes. High temperatures will be returning to the low 80s with westerly winds of 5-10mph. Skies will stay clear overnight with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be sunny and warm prior to the next cold front coming overnight. Unlike the several before, this one will pass amicably, with little more than a few passing showers. Perhaps even better news, a nice cool down and very pleasant stretch of weather will ensue. Thursday through Saturday will bring clear skies with lows near 50 and highs near 75. By Sunday, while still dry, temperatures will once again climb above 80 degrees.

THE SCIENCE: The latest front responsible for active weather will stall over the northern Gulf of Mexico and begin moving back to the north as a warm front by Tuesday. Another cold front will then move through on Wednesday. This front looks to be progressive and should move through more rapidly with no threat for severe weather. One note though, winds behind that system look to be a little stronger and will brings in cooler and drier air. After that, a surface high pressure system will move from Colorado to Florida between Thursday and Sunday. With light northerly wind sin place through Friday, low temperatures will be a few degrees below average with some lows pushing the upper 40s. By Sunday, as that high sets up in Florida, southerly winds will return and temperatures will moderate above average.

--Josh