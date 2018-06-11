84°
Latest Weather Blog
Storm tears down trees, power lines along LA 22 Monday
MAUREPAS - Authorities say a downed tree has taken down power lines and is blocking part of Highway 22 Monday.
Crews were called out to the highway near Falcon Road Monday in response to a tree toppled by this afternoon's storm. According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District, Demco is currently working to restore power to those affected.
Expect road delays in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1