Storm tears down trees, power lines along LA 22 Monday

MAUREPAS - Authorities say a downed tree has taken down power lines and is blocking part of Highway 22 Monday.

Crews were called out to the highway near Falcon Road Monday in response to a tree toppled by this afternoon's storm. According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District, Demco is currently working to restore power to those affected.

Expect road delays in the area.