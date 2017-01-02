Storm system damages Walmart in Marksville

MARKSVILLE - A storm system moving across the South has blown out skylights in a Walmart in Marksville, Louisiana, sending water and glass cascading onto shoppers.



Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon says the Monday storm also picked up a fireworks stand in front of the store and mangled it, tossing it 30 or 40 yards.



Bordelon says no one was injured. People inside the store were evacuated and it was closed afterward.



A number of other buildings in Avoyelles Parish were damaged, including houses that trees fell through and a building that lost its roof.



The National Weather Service has yet to determine whether the wind damage was caused by a tornado.



The Marksville damage is just one example from a squall line that knocked out power to tens of thousands Monday, downing trees and damaging structures from Texas through Mississippi. Damage has been reported in 18 counties in Mississippi, 15 parishes in Louisiana and 15 counties in Texas.