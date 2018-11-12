Storm system brings severe weather threat, sharply colder air

A dynamic storm system is bringing severe weather to the central Gulf Coast and wintry weather to the Midwest. The coldest air so far this season will soon arrive in the Baton Rouge area.

A ***TORNADO WATCH*** is in effect for St. James, Assumption and St. Mary Parish until noon Monday. A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. For more on tornadoes and how to stay safe, CLICK HERE.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Clouds, rain, and pockets of thunderstorms can be expected through Monday, as a warm front from the south converges with an approaching cold front from the west. Temperatures will warm from south to north through the midday hours. Where that warm, muggy air stretches north, there will be the possibility of severe thunderstorms. This threat will likely be confined to areas south of I-10. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for Baton Rouge and points north, with upper 60s and low 70s found south of the interstates. As a cold front pushes through by late afternoon, winds will turn northerly and bring sharply cooler air into the region. Overnight, lows will slip into the low 40s with continued clouds and areas of light rain.

Up Next: Showers are expected to linger well into the morning hours of Tuesday, with cloud cover remaining stubborn through much of the day. Therefore, temperatures are not expected to move much and will be stuck in the mid 40s. High pressure behind the front will begin to break cloud cover overnight but the timing of when skies fully clear will have a significant impact on temperatures. At this time, enough cloud cover is expected to remain to hold most thermometers just above freezing into Wednesday morning. Strong northerly winds will overcome any sunshine on Wednesday to keep highs in the 40s and with much more clearing Wednesday night, our first freeze of the season is expected by Thursday morning. Sunny skies will contribute to temperatures slowly warming through the week, with 60s setting up on Friday.

The Tropics: Believe it or not, there is a tropical wave we are monitoring in the central Atlantic Ocean that will likely develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone by the middle of the week. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 90 percent chance of formation near Puerto Rico and the Bahamas by the end of the week. There is no threat of it heading into the Gulf, but it could impact the East Coast late in the week. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Patty.

