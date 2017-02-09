Storm survey crews confirm six tornado touchdowns

BATON ROUGE - The National Weather Service confirmed six tornado touchdowns during Tuesday's severe weather.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Killian where two people were injured and a damage path of about one mile. Winds were an estimated 120 miles per hour. Two homes were found destroyed along Davidson Road, along with two others that received heavy damage. Homes of Carthage Bluff Road also sustained damage.

In Watson, two people were also hurt after a tornado with winds at an estimated 140 mph touched down near Little Woods Road south of Sims Road. The tornado strengthened and grew in size as it moved east. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado produced EF-1 and EF-2 damage to structures and trees as it moved across Nan Wesley Road, Highways 1023, 447 and 63. The damage path was 6.3 miles.

A tornado track in Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish was found and moved east 6 miles into St. James Parish. The tornado impacted small communities near the LA 70 bridge with damage sustained primarily to roofs of homes, trees and power lines. Some homes even shifted off of their foundation, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum winds reached an estimated 105 miles per hour.

In Metairie, minor damage was sustained around Elmood. The National Weather Services says that tornado winds reached an estimated 80 miles per hour.

In eastern New Orleans, there were reports of an E-F 3 tornado that left 25 injured. A preliminary report indicates that 60 homes and structures sustained damage.

In Holden, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with winds of 100mph.

Storm survey crews are still inspecting damage with more possible tornado confirmations. Crews are checking to see if damage paths are connected or if there were separate tornadoes.