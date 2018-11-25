68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storm set to blanket Midwest in snow on major travel day

1 hour 46 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 10:35 AM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KATV
CHICAGO (AP) - A fast-moving winter storm is expected to blanket much of the central Midwest with snow on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend - one of the busiest travel days of the year.
  
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Other parts of central plains and Great Lakes region are under a winter storm warning. In total, the storm could dump a foot or more of snow in some places.
  
As of Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting no flight delays in the region. But that is set to change later in the day, when the storm reaches the Chicago area. Chicago is home to one of the nation's major airline hubs.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days