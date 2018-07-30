Storm leaves a mess for Central residents to clean up

CENTRAL - Some folks in Central spent the day picking up the mess a strong thunder storm left. The storm knocked down trees and left dozens without power.

Lin Meliet along with many neighbors sat and cleaned their yards in Central after the disturbance. Meliet says he couldn't believe what was happening.

"I was kinda scared. I ran to the bathroom because thinking it's a tornado" Meliet said.

When Meliet looked outside, all he saw was strong winds swaying the trees back in forth in the middle of the storm

"When I looked outside, the trees were swaying from left to right. You could hardly see because of the rain was blowing so hard" said Meliet.

The storm damaged many places, but Denham Springs took the most damage.

Director with Central Municipal Service, David Ratcliff said, "When we got here, trees were down, and the road was partially blocked. It was very scary."

City workers are continuing to clean up any left over damage.