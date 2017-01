Storm damages more than 30 homes in small Texas city

FRISCO, Texas - At least 30 homes have been damaged by a severe storm that rolled through parts of Texas.



The fire department in Frisco, Texas, says windows in at least one home were blown out, a chimney blew over and trees and fences were damaged during last night's storm.



No injuries were reported. About 33,000 homes and businesses were without power during the height of the storm.