Storm damage seen in big stretch of central US

Image: Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY - Forecasters say a massive, late-winter storm system spawned tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and damaging winds in an area stretching from Oklahoma to Wisconsin.



The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says it received 32 reports of tornadoes late Monday and early Tuesday in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Powerful winds extended as far south as the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, where a post office and church were damaged, and as far north as Wisconsin, where trees were downed.



Emergency management officials say about 10 to 15 injuries have been reported in Oak Grove, Missouri, about 25 miles east of Kansas City.



The storm system is losing steam as it moves out of the Midwest, but forecasters say parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could see severe thunderstorms Tuesday.