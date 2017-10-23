Storm damage closes multiple bridges in West Feliciana Parish

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - At least two bridges have been shut down indefinitely in West Feliciana Parish after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area over the weekend.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Emergency Operations Center, the Tanner Creek Bridge on Como Road and the Polly Creek Bridge on Plettinberg Road are both in need of repairs after being damaged Sunday. Officials say both bridges will remain closed until more extensive repairs can be made.

Other bridges in the Parish have been deemed safe, however drivers are still urged to exercise caution.

Parish President Couhig has declared a State of Emergency and its been submitted to the state for approval. If approved, this will lead the way for partial funding for repairs from FEMA.