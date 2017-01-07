Storm causes 260 North Carolina vehicle crashes

DURHAM, N.C. - North Carolina's governor says winter weather has caused numerous car crashes and is urging people to stay off the roads.



Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday that there were at least 260 traffic accidents between midnight and 6 a.m. as the winter storm blew in. Authorities say they haven't confirmed any weather-related deaths.



Cooper says that even after precipitation is expected to stop later in the day, bitter cold will blow in and refreeze any melted slush on roads.



He says the heaviest snow fell on an area stretching northeast from the Triad area around Greensboro to counties along the Virginia border.



The National Weather Service says Greensboro, Burlington and Roxboro have had more than 8 inches of snow.