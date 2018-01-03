Store shelves empty as cold snap continues

BATON ROUGE- Space heaters and pipe covers were in short supply Tuesday at Goodwood Hardware and Outdoors off Jefferson Highway.

"It kind of snuck up on us. We should have more tomorrow," said one store clerk.

The last four heaters were sold out by lunch. Pipe insulation and faucet covers were gone before that.

"Business picked up Saturday. We've been getting calls all day," said another clerk, Anna Milhet.

Not everyone was struggling to stay warm and protect their homes. Customer Denise Emery bought firewood and looked forward to a pleasant evening.

"I love this time of year because I can light my fireplace. I just like the ambiance," she said.

Clerks at Goodwood Hardware said more supplies are on the way.