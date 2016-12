Store hours for last minute Christmas shoppers

BATON ROUGE – With less than 48 hours until Christmas Day some shoppers across the Baton Rouge area are still trying to find those last minute gifts.

Kerry Sherin, a Shopping and Savings Expert with Offers.com, compiled a list of store hours for Friday Dec. 23 through Christmas Eve for all the shopping procrastinators.

Store Hours on Dec. 23 & Christmas Eve 2016